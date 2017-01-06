

Julie Pace and Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Senior intelligence officials have finished briefing a group of eight top U.S. lawmakers about Russia's interference in the 2016 election. They met for about one hour Friday morning.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers would not comment as they left the briefing.

Asked how the briefing went, Rogers replied, "Have a nice day."

The lawmakers were mum too, refusing to even acknowledge the briefing or how it went.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been skeptical of the intelligence. Trump is set to be briefed at about 12:30 p.m. Friday at Trump Tower in New York.