

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mother’s touching words of wisdom are reverberating with strangers across the globe after her daughter shared an image of the letter her mother wrote her before she died.

Since Hannah Summers tweeted the photo of her mother’s letter on Wednesday, the post has received nearly 2,000 comments and more than 276,000 likes on the social media platform.

The 18-year-old college student from Indiana told multiple news outlets that her mother died from Stage 4 kidney cancer on Tuesday.

In the letter, Summers’ mother reminds her of her love and tells her daughter to lean on her support system, especially her father, in the aftermath of her death. She also advises her to study hard in school, keep God in her life, and to use common sense when it comes to boys and parties.

“Remember that I am still with you and still just as proud of you as I always have been,” the letter reads.

Summers’ mother ends the letter by telling her daughter that she will “do great in life” and that she will be there smiling with her the whole way through. Lastly, she reminds Summers to hang on to the good memories and tell people she loves them as often as she can.

“Enjoy life and live each day as if it is your last because none of us know if today will be the last. And most of all remember that I Love You more than you will ever know!” she wrote before signing “Mom.”

