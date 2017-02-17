Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on U.S. border
Young people wave colored flags reading "Peace" as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (AP / Christian Torres)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 8:42PM EST
MEXICO CITY -- Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river on Friday to form a "human wall" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries.
The demonstrators held aloft colorful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighbouring city of El Paso, Texas.
Organizers said a friendly, human wall meant to join the two cities was better than a wall of steel or concrete to divide them.
"We have, as it is being demonstrated here, many friends on the other side of the river, on the other side where they intend to build this wall that will never separate two friendly peoples," said former Mexican presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas said.
Trump has promised to make Mexico pay for the wall, something Mexican officials say they will not do.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- 680 Cubans returned home since end of 'wet foot, dry foot'
- Tiger cub has trouble lifting head, treated by chiropractor
- Pakistan military: 100 suspected 'terrorists' killed in raids after shrine attack
- Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on U.S. border
- 2 dead as storm lashes Southern California