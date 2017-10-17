

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Metropolitan Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying up to five suspects after they say a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted multiple times by different men as she made her way home in London, England last month.

The teenager was attacked on three separate occasions, between 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 12:55 a.m. the next morning, when she became separated from her friends and was walking home alone after a night out at the Tower Hamlets nightclub in east London, police said in a press release.

In the first instance, CCTV cameras captured footage of a man wearing dark clothing carrying the victim before they go into a doorway together. The man is not seen again in the video, but items of the top half of the girl’s clothing were later found in the area, police said.

Following that incident, video from another CCTV camera shows the teenager being followed by a different bearded male on a racing bicycle. Police said the man directed her to an area set back from the street where “they remained for some time” before the suspect is seen leaving and the girl, whose clothing appears dishevelled, emerges from the location.

Police said the third attack occurred just minutes later, and may have involved two or three men. After that incident, passersby found the teenager lying on the street in “a state of distress” and called police.

“This is a horrific multiple sexual assault on an young female who was simply making her way home after a night out,” Det. Insp. Suzanne Jordan of the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command said in the statement. "We believe two of the three were very serious sexual assaults indeed, and are determined to catch the persons responsible for these hideous crimes.”

Anyone with information concerning the case is being asked to contact police immediately.