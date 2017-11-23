

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A day before Americans gathered to celebrate U.S. Thanksgiving, a homeless man in Connecticut was given plenty to be thankful for when he was rewarded for his honesty.

Two weeks ago, Elmer Alvarez found a cheque for US$10,000 (C$12,000 approximately) on the streets of New Haven, Conn. Despite his own troubles, Alvarez went out of his way to return the money to its rightful owner, Roberta Hoskie, a realtor in the city.

Once homeless herself, Hoskie was so grateful to Alvarez for returning her cheque that she decided to pay it forward.

On Wednesday, the realtor presented Alvarez with a certificate of appreciation and a full scholarship to the Outreach School of Real Estate, of which she is the president and CEO, where he can learn to become a real estate agent himself.

In addition, Alvarez will also be provided with classes to help him become fluent in English and career counselling services.

“You had no idea the person behind that cheque. You had no idea of the heart,” Hoskie told Alvarez when she presented him with the certificate.

Alvarez told local news station WTNH after the presentation that he returned the money because it was the right thing to do.

“I returned it from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “Not expecting nothing in return.”

As temperatures drop, Alvarez will also have a roof over his head this winter because Hoskie will pay his rent for six months.

“This winter you don't have to worry about being in the cold. We have housing for you,” she told him as he choked back tears.

Once he’s completed his classes, Hoskie told him he she already has a job interview lined up for him with one of her partners.

“Contact information to one of my partners who’s waiting to interview you to put your hands to work whenever you’re ready,” she said.

Alvarez said Hoskie’s kindness has inspired him to work towards a better future.

“I’m ready,” he said. “She’s given me the push. I’m going to go for it and I’m going to take it from there.”

For her part, Hoskie just hopes the extra help will make a difference in his life.

“There was a time in my life where I wouldn’t have been able to give anything and to be able to be in a position to give is so heartfelt,” she said.

With files from ABC affiliate WTNH