Hollywood sign vandalized to read 'Hollyweed'
The Hollywood sign is shown vandalized to read 'Hollyweed' on Jan. 1, 2017. (Twitter / Seriously Strange)
Christopher Weber, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 12:23PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 1:53PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- No, Los Angeles residents, it wasn't your hangovers playing tricks on you. The Hollywood sign really did read "HOLLYWeeD" for a few hours on New Year's Day.
Police were investigating Sunday after a prankster used giant tarps to turn the iconic sign's two white Os into Es sometime overnight.
The vandal, dressed in all black, was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanour trespassing charge, said Sgt. Robert Payan.
The person scaled a protective fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and then clambered up each giant letter to drape the coverings, Payan said.
The prank may be a nod to California voters' approval in November of Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.
Hikers and tourists in the hills spent the morning snapping photos of themselves in front of the altered sign before park rangers began removing the tarps.
"It's kind of cool being here at the moment," Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV. "I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the' Hollyweed' sign. But hey it's OK with me!"
While attention-grabbing, the prank was not exactly original. Forty-one years ago to the day -- Jan. 1, 1976 -- a college student similarly altered the sign, using curtains to make it read "HOLLYWEED."
Someone changed the Hollywood sign to Hollyweed lmao 2017 starting off strong pic.twitter.com/4sQnM9cXdG— Sharp (@Sharp_tK) January 1, 2017
Some legend changed the Hollywood sign into #hollyweed .— Alonzo perez-Dalis (@alonzodalis) January 1, 2017
Why do you live in California ??
Hollyweed dude , hollyweed. pic.twitter.com/cMXYzGDnx8
More Stories from World
- U.S. general offers vote of confidence for Iraqis in Mosul
- Cologne police deny racial profiling after hundreds of North African men detained
- Obama left with few options to protect young immigrants
- Bloody year in Chicago ends with 762 homicides, 3,500 shootings
- Bomb squad officer loses eye, hand defusing package in Italy