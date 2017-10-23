

The Associated Press





MONTREAL -- Hillary Clinton's book tour makes its way to Montreal tonight.

The ex-Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state is on a promotional jaunt for "What Happened," in which she describes her thoughts and feelings during the presidential campaign that ended with her defeat against Donald Trump last November.

More than 3,500 people are expected to attend the conference at the city's convention centre.

Clinton will be interviewed by Caroline Codsi, president and founder of Women in Governance.

Clinton spoke in Toronto in September and will also speak in Vancouver on Dec. 13 as part of a 15-city swing taking her to Canadian and American cities.

It's Clinton's second visit to Quebec this year -- she and her family vacationed in North Hatley, in the Eastern Townships region, in mid-August.

Codsi, who also interviewed Clinton for the Toronto event, said she was won over by Clinton's easygoing nature.

"She is very easy to interview, and very accessible," Codsi said. "She is very close to people, unlike the image she can sometimes project."

She said Clinton was ready to answer all questions and their Toronto chat spilled over from the contents of the book to other issues.

"Her first goal now is to encourage women to play politics even if, for her, politics is over," Codsi added.

In Toronto, Clinton applauded the Trudeau government's initiative to name a gender-equal cabinet.

Her husband, former president Bill Clinton, also took to the Montreal stage with former prime minister Jean Chretien in Montreal earlier this month in an event organized by the Canadian American Business Council to talk about the Canada-U.S. relationship.