

David Keyton and Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press





STOCKHOLM -- A hijacked beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who called the crash a terror attack.

Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on the city's pedestrian street Drottninggatan, the store the truck smashed into about 3 p.m.

People in the downtown area fled in panic. Authorities evacuated the city's nearby Central Station, which links regional trains with the Swedish capital's subway system. All trains to and from the main station were halted and two large shopping malls in the capital were shut down.

"Sweden has been attacked," Lofven said in a nationally televised press conference. "This indicates that it is an act of terror."

Broadcaster SVT said at least five people were killed in the attack while Swedish radio reported three dead, but police could not immediately confirm either report. The country's intelligence agency said a large number of people were wounded in the crash.

"We stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream," witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and police at a later news conference said no one had been arrested so far, contradicting earlier Swedish media reports that one person was in custody.

"We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck," Sweden's top police chief, Dan Eliasson, told reporters.

"Right now, we have no one arrested," said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police, who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

Swedish beer maker Spendrups said one of its trucks had been hijacked earlier Friday.

"It is one of our delivery trucks. In connection with a delivery to a restaurant called Caliente, someone jumped into the truck and drove it away while the driver was unloading his delivery," Spendrups spokesman Marten Luth told the Swedish news agency TT.

He said the original beer truck driver was not injured.

Mats Loving of the national police's operational unit said police presence across the Scandinavian country had been stepped up. The TT news agency reported that checkpoints were set up on the Oresund bridge to Denmark.

Sweden's security agency boss, Anders Thornberg, said the SAPO agency was working with police on the case and had no indications earlier that an attack was imminent.

Swedish government spokeswoman Tina Israelsson said the "government is following developments and is in close contact with officials who are responsible for dealing with the situation."

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf cut short a visit to Brazil to return earlier than planned and sent the royal family's condolences to the families of the victims and those who were wounded.

The truck crash appeared to be the latest attack in Europe using a vehicle.

Last month, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, a man drove into a crowd on London's Westminster Bridge, killing three people and injuring many others before stabbing a policeman to death. He was shot dead by police. A fourth person, a woman thrown into the Thames by the force of the car attack, died Thursday.

The IS group also claimed responsibility for a truck attack that killed 86 people in Nice, France, in July during a Bastille Day festival last year and another truck attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin.

Condolences poured into Sweden on Friday from top European Union officials and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In neighbouring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said he was shocked by the "maniac act of terror" in Stockholm.

"Every terror attack is to be equally condemned. But it touches us deeply when such an attack takes place in our Nordic neighbourhood," Niinisto said.

The Finnish Border Guard stepped up security measures at airports and harbours following the Stockholm attack and Helsinki police tightened security in the Finnish capital.

The mayor of Paris said the Eiffel Tower will go black from midnight Friday in homage to the victims in Stockholm. Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed her "strong emotion" over "this new terrorist attack of immense cowardice."

EU Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet Friday that "my heart is in Stockholm this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends of today's terrible attack."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "one of Europe's most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it -- and our very way of life -- harm."

Juncker also said "an attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all" and that Sweden can count on EU help.

Friday's crash is near the site of a December 2010 attack in Stockholm in which Taimour Abdulwahab, a Swedish citizen who lived in Britain, detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and injuring two others.

Abdulwahab had rigged a car with explosives in the hope the blast would drive people to Drottninggatan -- the street hit Friday -- where he would set off devices strapped to his chest and back. The car bomb never went off, and Abdulwahab died when one of his devices exploded among panicked Christmas shoppers.

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark. Matti Huuhtanen contributed from Helsinki, Finland

A timeline of the incident (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

The mayor of London, where five people were killed in a vehicle and knife attack last month, says the British capital "stands united with Stockholm" after Friday's deadly truck crash.

Sadiq Khan says it appears Sweden has "seen a despicable act of terrorism aimed at harming innocent people and attacking our shared values of democracy, freedom, justice and tolerance."

He says Londoners know what it is to suffer from terrorism, and "we share a steely determination with the people of Stockholm that we will never allow terrorists to succeed."

Swedish police say several people were killed and injured after a stolen beer truck careened down a pedestrian street and into a department store.

------

6:10 p.m.

The foreign ministers of Germany and France are reacting with shock to the deadly truck attack in Stockholm.

Sigmar Gabriel and Jean-Marc Ayrault noted Sweden's efforts for human rights, peace and justice around the world.

In a joint statement Friday, they said that "this makes the shock about the pictures coming from the heart of Stockholm that much greater."

Both Germany and France experienced deadly truck attacks last year that were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Separately, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed solidarity with the victims in Stockholm "and all people in Sweden."

------

6:05 p.m.

Paris' mayor says the Eiffel Tower will go black from midnight in homage to Stockholm after a truck ran into a crowd of people with deadly consequences.

Anne Hidalgo, in a communique Friday, expressed her "strong emotion" over "this new terrorist attack of immense cowardice."

Hidalgo also expressed solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, as well as with Stockholm Mayor Karin Wanngard, "in this particularly difficult ordeal."

Hidalgo is no stranger to bloodshed in her city, following attacks in 2015 on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in January and on various sites in November of the same year including at the Bataclan concert hall.

------

6 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of condolence to Sweden's monarch in the wake of the fatal truck crash in Stockholm that officials say was likely a terror attack.

"In our country, people know, and not by hearsay, about the atrocities of international terrorism. At this difficult time, Russians mourn together with the people of Sweden," Putin said in the message to King Carl XVI Gustaf that was published on the Kremlin website Friday.

A suicide bomb on a St. Petersburg subway train on Monday killed 13 passengers.

------

5:45 p.m.

Swedish police say they cannot say how many people were killed or injured when a truck ran into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, and they have not found the driver.

"We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck," Sweden's top police chief, Dan Eliasson, told a news conference.

"Right now we have no one arrested," said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

Sweden's security agency boss Anders Thornberg said the SAPO agency was working with the ordinary police in the case, adding "we worked on a simlar sceanario last week."

------

5:30 p.m.

------

Swedish police say there are several dead and several injured after a truck ran into a crowd of people in downtown Stockholm.

In a statement Friday, they said that they cannot exclude this is an act of terror based on other events in Europe.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who was returning to Stockholm from central Sweden, said that everything indicates it was "a terror attack."

------

5 p.m.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said in a brief statement that the Swedish royal family had noted the apparent attack in central Stockholm "with dismay" and sent condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

"We follow developments but as of now our thoughts go to the victims and their families," he said.

In neighbouring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said he is shocked by the "maniac act of terror" in Stockholm.

"Every terror attack is to be equally condemned. But it touches us deeply when such an attack takes place in our Nordic neighbourhood," Niinisto said in a statement.

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini described on Twitter the events in Stockholm as "a shocking incident" and the Helsinki police said separately that it will tighten security measures in the centre of the Finnish capital.

------

4:55 p.m.

Top European Union officials have expressed their condolences to the families of victims of the truck crash at a Stockholm department store and praised the courage of first responders.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet Friday that "my heart is in Stockholm this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends of today's terrible attack."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that "one of Europe's most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it - and our very way of life - harm."

Juncker said "an attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all" and that Sweden can count on EU help.

------

4:50 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says the German government's "thoughts are with the people in Stockholm, the injured, the relatives, first responders and police" after a truck crashed into a department store, killing several people.

Steffen Seibert said Friday on Twitter following the apparent attack in Sweden: "We stand together against terror."

Germany experienced a truck attack on a busy Berlin Christmas market in December, in which 12 people were killed.

The attacker, a 24-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead in Italy days later.

------

------

------

------

------

4:20 p.m.

Photos at the scene in downtown Stockholm show that the truck which crashed into a major department store, killing several people, is a large beer truck.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday. Photos showed the beer truck sticking out of the Ahlens department store.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene, though it wasn't clear who fired them.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the truck crash "is an act of terror" that has killed at least two people. He says one person has been arrested in the attack.

Swedish media report that up to five people have been killed, and Sweden's intelligence agency says many people have been injured in the crash.

------

4:10 p.m.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates that a truck which has crashed into a major department store in downtown Stockholm is "a terror attack."

Lofven says at least two people have been killed in the attack Friday afternoon on the Ahlens store.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five people have been killed in the attack but police could not immediately confirm that. Swedish radio says at least three people have died.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

------

4:00 p.m.

Swedish radio says a truck has crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people.

Swedish police are urging people to avoid central Stockholm around the downtown Sergels Torg square, and Swedish news agency TT says subway traffic has been shut down in the area.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five have been killed but police could not immediately confirm.

Sweden's Intelligence Agency says on its web page that there is "a large number of injured" in the truck crash.

------

3:40 p.m.

Pictures published by Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet show that a truck has ploughed into the upscale Ahlens department store in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired.

People in the area are fleeing the scene.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet, another daily that "we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream." He says "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

The store is part of a Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at the street level.

------

3:10 p.m.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.

Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired. People in the area are fleeing the scene.

The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.

Social media posts from witnesses on the ground in Stockholm

