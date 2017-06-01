Joshua Serna is only five years old but he’s already being hailed a hero after he managed to operate a Sea-Doo in order to save his family from drowning in California on Monday.

Benjamin Serna was steering a Sea-Doo with his son Joshua sitting behind him while he towed his wife Oli and two toddlers in an inner tube on Lake Camanche. It was the first time Benjamin or Joshua had ever been on a Sea-Doo and they had only been on it for 10 minutes when their adventure took a turn for the worse.

The inner tube Oli and their two-year-old son Ben and a friend’s three-year-old daughter were sitting in started to deflate mid-ride.

“She had gone under and the two babies, she was holding them up,” Benjamin told Fox40 on Wednesday in Sacramento, Calif.

Oli was yelling for help and Benjamin turned off the Sea-Doo and leapt into the water leaving Joshua alone on the watercraft.

Benjamin gave Oli his own lifejacket to help her stay afloat while she held onto their young son. He then tried to swim back to the Joshua and the Sea-Doo with the little girl in his arms but he was too tired and weak to reach it.

“We started calling out to my son at that point,” Benjamin said. “I remember going down and coming back up and getting a breath of air and then yelling at Joshua and then coming back down under the water."

Joshua took matters into his own hands and managed to figure out how to restart the Sea-Doo and drive it towards his panicked family in the water.

The little boy stopped the vehicle a little too far away from them during his first attempt but on his second try he was able to manoeuvre close enough for his father to grab onto the Sea-Doo’s railing.

Benjamin said he hollered at Joshua to pull the three-year-old girl out of the lake and onto the watercraft before he clambered onto the vehicle himself.

Eventually, two men in another boat nearby heard the commotion and reached Oli and the other young boy still in the water.

As the family recovered back home on dry land a few days later, Joshua recounted his experience to Fox40. He said he wasn’t scared when his parents were calling to him to come to their aid.

“I just pushed the red button and I drive,” he said.

Benjamin said Joshua wasn’t as nonchalant in the ordeal’s immediate aftermath and started to cry when they reached the shore.

“I just told him that it was okay. We were all okay and that he was my hero,” Benjamin said. “He saved my life and I’m very proud of him.”

He obviously convinced his young son, because a few days later when Joshua was asked by a reporter who the real hero in the emergency was, he didn’t need to consider the question for long.

“I saved my dad. I’m a hero,” Joshua said.