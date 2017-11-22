

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Girl Scouts organization is warning parents not to force their daughters to hug relatives over the holidays, suggesting the forced physical affection sends the wrong message about consent.

In a statement, the Girl Scouts of the United States of America said telling a child that she owes someone a hug because they gave her a gift, for example, could lead to questions about reciprocating physically later in life -- after someone buys them dinner or performs a favour.

The warning comes on the heels of a string of high-profile sexual harassment allegations, some of which involve offers of career advancement.

“The notion of consent may seem very grown-up and like something that doesn’t pertain to children,” Girl Scouts’ developmental psychologist Andrea Bastiani Archibald said in the statement published online Tuesday. “But the lessons girls learn when they’re young about setting physical boundaries and expecting them to be respected last a lifetime, and can influence how she feels about herself and her body as she gets older.”

The warning has been shared thousands of times on social media, garnering mixed responses. Some are applauding the Girl Scouts for teaching girls to trust their instincts when it comes to physical contact. Others claim the organization is unduly attacking family values.

When did a hello handshake or "thank you" become insufficient? As a child I hated being touched by strangers. Family members I saw once a year were strangers to me. I started forcing family members to shake my hand, because a thank you and a handshake are more than sufficient. — Elise Hines (@geekspertise) November 22, 2017

Re: Girl Scouts. Did you ever think that a family’s LACK OF AFFECTION for daughters lead girls to seek affection elsewhere & inappropriately? huh? Did you or is this about further disrupting families in favor of the all powerful state�� — Connie (@GirlPainting) November 22, 2017

Wait wait wait.... lol if u have a baby daughter and put her in girl scouts your not supposed to let her hug family members? Liberalism is destroying america. — Med (@TheRealdStyles1) November 22, 2017

“Give your girl the space to decide when and how she wants to show affection,” the Girl Scouts’ statement reads. “It’s important that she knows she gets to choose which feels most comfortable to her.”

The Girl Scouts suggest other means of expressing thanks, such as a verbal thank you, a high-five, or an air kiss. The organization said hugs and kisses are OK, so long as they are initiated willingly by the child.

Bastiani Archibald said removing forced hugs from family interactions also helps guard against relatives with abusive intentions towards young females.

“Sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help.”