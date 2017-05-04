"Standing up to neo-Nazis" ought to be a Girl Scout merit badge.

A teenage girl in the Czech Republic certainly would have deserved such a badge, after she defiantly stood her ground in an argument with a far-right protester in the city of Brno earlier this week.

Lucie Myslikova, 16, is shown confronting an angry Caucasian man with a shaved head in a photo that has gone viral online. Myslikova, who has been identified by local press, is shown wearing her Scouts and Guides of the Czech Republic uniform in the photo, which was originally posted on Reddit.

A second photo posted from a different angle shows her holding a painted sign, which translates to mean: "We will raise your children."

Myslikova told a local radio station that she went to the protest because "it makes sense to be seen and heard and stand up against what is not right."

The confrontation took place during a far-right rally on Monday in Brno. A Facebook group shows hundreds planned to attend a counter-protest against the group, whom it called "neo-Nazis."

The photo was taken by Vladimir Cicmanec, whose original Reddit post has been viewed more than 60,000 times.

The counter-protest page encouraged attendees to organize a "funny non-violent activity" under the hashtag #brnonehajluje, which translate to mean "Brno does not heil."

"Fascist thinking has become a dangerous wide-spread social mainstream," the group wrote.