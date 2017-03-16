

CTVNews.ca Staff





Security footage at an Alabama gas station shows the dramatic moment when a woman escaped from the trunk of her alleged kidnapper's car.

Birmingham police say the 25-year-old woman was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint in Birmingham, Ala. She told police the suspect demanded money, then ordered her to get in the trunk when she said she did not have any.

Cameras at the gas station captured the moment of her escape, which took place as her alleged captor was pulling out of the parking lot. The trunk of the black sedan pops open as it drives past the gas station store, with the woman throwing herself out of the vehicle while it's in motion. She hits the ground on her back and hip, then scrambles to her feet and into the gas station, where she hides while staff call police.

Birmingham Police shared a photo of the alleged suspect on Twitter after the incident, as captured by the gas station cameras.