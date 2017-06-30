German parliament votes to legalize same-sex marriage
German Chancellor Angela Merkel casts her vote during a meeting of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building on the ballot of the marriage for everybody in Berlin, Germany on Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP / Michael Sohn)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 3:34AM EDT
German lawmakers have voted to legalize same-sex marriage in a snap vote only days after Chancellor Angela Merkel changed her longstanding position.
Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing "marriage for everybody" and 226 against with 4 abstentions.
Merkel herself voted against the measure, but paved the way for Friday's vote after saying Monday that lawmakers could take up the issue as a "question of conscience" - freeing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for it.
Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but same-sex marriages remain illegal.
All of Merkel's potential coalition partners after the Sept. 4 election, including the centre-left Social Democrats of her challenger, Martin Schulz, have been calling for same-sex marriage to be legalized.
