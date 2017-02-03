French soldier shoots suspected attacker at Louvre
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 4:42AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 5:05AM EST
PARIS -- Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated.
The Paris police press office said it has no other details other than that a soldier opened fire.
A police union official, Luc Poignant, told BFM-TV that an attacker assaulted the soldier and that the area is now being secured.
The museum in the centre of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.
Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.
Something is going down at The #Louvre 30 National Police vehicles with guns drawn pic.twitter.com/kpLTCtVdZN— VoiceB0xx (@voiceb0xx) February 3, 2017
