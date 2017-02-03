French soldier shoots man at Louvre Museum
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 4:42AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 6:16AM EST
Police in Paris say a man attacked soldiers when they told him he couldn't enter an underground shopping mall beneath the sprawling Louvre Museum with his bags.
Yves Lefebvre, a police union official, says the man tried to stab one of the soldiers. The attacker was shot five times.
Something is going down at The #Louvre 30 National Police vehicles with guns drawn pic.twitter.com/kpLTCtVdZN— VoiceB0xx (@voiceb0xx) February 3, 2017
Lefebvre says police found two machetes on the man.
Police have sealed off entrances around where the attack took place and closed the area to vehicles, snarling traffic in a busy part of central Paris.
The situation is mainly calm, with confused tourists being gently shooed away by officers.
Communiqué de presse suite à l'agression d'un militaire au Carrousel du #Louvre pic.twitter.com/owa5am1t9o— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) February 3, 2017
Détermination, professionnalisme, sang-froid#Louvre, les militaires #Sentinelle neutralisent un agresseur après avoir tenté de le maitriser pic.twitter.com/q40LZF0zkB— État-Major Armées (@EtatMajorFR) February 3, 2017
