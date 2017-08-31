

The Associated Press





PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron faces his biggest test yet with the release of a divisive pro-business labour reform that he hopes will secure his legacy and revolutionize the way the French work.

But the move comes just as his popularity is sinking. Unions and political opponents have already called for street protests and strikes, fearing it will weaken hard-won worker protections.

The labour overhaul is the central pillar in Macron's promises to create jobs, and foreign investors and France's European neighbours are watching closely.

Details of the plan will be disclosed Thursday in a list of decrees. One measure is expected to cap the financial penalty for companies sued for firing employees. Other changes aim at simplifying negotiations between employers and employees, and reducing the power of national collective bargaining.