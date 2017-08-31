

John Leicester, The Associated Press





PARIS -- French police have detained a man for questioning in connection with the search for a nine-year-old girl who went missing at a weekend wedding party in the Alps.

The man was detained Thursday, said an official close to the police investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

A photo and a description of the girl has been posted and tweeted across France since her weekend disappearance and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation. The girl has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.

Broadcaster BFM-TV reported the man in custody had been among the guests of the wedding in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, 85 kilometres f (137 kilometres) from Lyon in southeastern France.

No further information was immediately available on his identity.