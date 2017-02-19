France warns Russia not to meddle in election
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 11:21AM EST
PARIS - France's foreign minister is denouncing possible Russian meddling in the French presidential campaign as "unacceptable."
Jean-Marc Ayrault, in an interview published Sunday in newspaper Journal du Dimanche, said Russia appears to be targeting centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, while favouring more pro-Russia candidates such as conservative Francois Fillon and nationalist Marine Le Pen.
Macron's campaign has described hacking attempts that it suspects are linked to Russia, though it's unclear whether the detected activity was more than routine cybersecurity breaches. The Kremlin has denied involvement.
Ayrault is quoted as saying "this kind of interference in French democratic life is unacceptable....The French will not accept anyone dictating their (electoral) choices."
The French government is holding an election security meeting Friday to discuss concerns raised by alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential campaign.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- John McCain warns against muzzling free press: 'That's how dictators get started'
- France warns Russia not to meddle in election
- Senior Trump appointee fired after criticism
- Five middle school students face charges after Trump motorcade hit by 2x4
- Texas hunters charged after claiming immigrants shot them