Florida woman and son fatally shot hours after police asked her to stop calling 911
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 8:21AM EDT
SANFORD, Fla. — Police video shows officers responding to a call to a Florida home telling a woman to stop calling 911 to complain about her boyfriend hours before she and her son were fatally shot.
WESH-TV reports police were called to the home on the morning of March 27 after an earlier 911 call from the woman's boyfriend to a convenience store in the Orlando suburb of Sanford.
Video from a police bodycam shows an officer telling Latina Herring, "we're going to handle it" and "stop calling 911 to make accusations you don't know about." Officers also say the couple were just arguing.
Authorities say that hours later, Herring and her 8-year-old son were killed by her boyfriend.
Sanford police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
