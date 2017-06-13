Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise
One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning. (Via Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10:47PM EDT
LONDON - Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.
The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place.
George Clarke, the presenter of "Amazing Spaces," told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 metres (yards) from the scene.
He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers "doing an incredible job" trying to get people out.
My heart goes out to everyone being affected by this fire, god bless them all. #grenfelltower pic.twitter.com/4LoB3VzXVZ #London— Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) June 14, 2017
#Fire in West #London. Helicopter circling above #GrenfellTower #GrenfellFire #Londres pic.twitter.com/edEs7saQbu— EarthConscience (@ConsciencEarth) June 14, 2017
