A father’s forgiveness for a heinous crime brought even the judge to tears in a Kentucky courtroom during a sentencing hearing that ended with two families embracing.

Dr. Sombat Jitmoud, whose son Salahuddin was attacked and killed while making a pizza delivery in Lexington, Ky., took the stand to tell the defendant in the case that he forgives him.

"I feel so sad for you that you have to be in this situation because of the crime that you committed,” Dr. Jitmoud told Trey Relford, who pleaded guilty last month to his role in Salahuddin’s murder.

Before he left the stand, Dr. Jitmoud pleaded with Relford to tell authorities who actually killed his son. That prompted the emotional judge to call for a recess, and she left her chair in tears.

When the hearing resumed, a tearful Relford told the Jitmouds he was sorry for his involvement in the crime. Dr. Jitmoud then embraced Relford and the two men hugged and cried.

Court heard that Salahuddin Jitmoud was robbed and stabbed to death as he delivered pizza to a Lexington apartment complex in April, 2015. Police arrested three people in connection with the murder, but only Relford was indicted for murder and robbery, local TV station WKYT reported.

Last month, Relford pleaded guilty to complicity to murder, complicity to robbery and attempted evidence tampering. He was sentenced Tuesday to 31 years in prison.

Relford’s mother, Gail Coote Bird, told the court Tuesday that her family tried to get her son off drugs, but were unsuccessful.

"I am deeply sorry for your loss,” she told the Jitmoud family from the stand. “And I thank you so much for comforting me and my family, because I was shocked to hear your forgiveness."

At the end of the hearing, members of both families hugged and wept together.