

CTVNews.ca Staff





On the horn of Africa in eastern Somaliland, crops have turned to dust and animal skeletons litter the landscape. It’s a grim reminder of the severe drought now threatening as many as 20 million people.

CTV’s Melanie Nagy is on the ground in the self-declared independent region of Somalia which, along with parts of Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan, is facing what the UN calls the largest humanitarian crisis since it was founded in 1945.

Nomadic farmer Farah Mohamed, 71, showed off the bones of dozens of goats that have already died since the rains stopped.

“I lost most of my livestock, my livelihood,” Mohamed said. “We are barely getting by.”

Mohamed called the drought “the worst I have ever seen.”

It’s estimated about 70 % of the people in Somaliland are pastoralists. The drought is severely impacting their lives and livelihood.#ctv pic.twitter.com/OCmJWBWAfA — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 10, 2017

This is all that remains of a camel.In #Somaliland ,camels are a prized possession. To lose one is devastating for pastoralists.#ctv pic.twitter.com/G4tpNHYrKo — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 10, 2017

Meanwhile, dry riverbeds and empty wells are pushing people like Haweeya Ahmed to abandon their homes and flee their villages.

Fearing that her children would die, Ahmed says she trekked for days to reach a relative’s village, which still has water, at least for now.

“We share what we have,” Ahmed said. “But we still don’t have enough. Everyone is hungry and worried.”





In Somalia, more than 6.2 million people already don’t have enough to eat, according to the UN. That’s about half the population.

More than 260,000 people died in the last major famine to hit Somalia, which lasted from between October 2010 to April 2012.

The last famine to hit Somalia was in 2011 when 260,000 people died, about half of them children under 5.#ctvnews #drought pic.twitter.com/e5JgGj2RMV — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 10, 2017

The crisis is compounded by outbreaks of cholera and tuberculosis, political instability, and the presence of the terrorist group al-Shabab, which blocks movements by those trying to deliver aid.

There is also a lack of money. The UN said last month that it needed US$4.4 billion by July in order to avoid mass starvation. Canada’s government has so far pledged $119.25 million to the region.

Patricia Erb, CEO of Save the Children Canada, is working in Somaliland and says it’s clear that more money is needed.

“Little children are dying of hunger,” she said. “There’s a food crisis and we need support to solve this.”

Aid groups are helping providing emergency rations,getting water to villages,and giving cash transfers to help families buy supplies.#ctv pic.twitter.com/q6DE0XxEEg — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) April 10, 2017

With a report from CTV’s Melanie Nagy in eastern Somalia