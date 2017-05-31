Ex-teacher, former student separate years after underage sex scandal
In this Feb. 6 1998, file photo Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle. Vili Fualaau who married his former sixth-grade teacher, Letourneau, after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her. King County court records show 33-year-old Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Letourneau on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool. File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7:25AM EDT
SEATTLE - The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.
King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.
Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother of four when the relationship began.
The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7 1/2-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- LAPD uses spit from sidewalk to tie suspect to 2 killings
- British police search property in Manchester attack investigation
- Philippines siege: Desperate civilians seek food, water as violence continues in south
- Allegations of abuse, mismanagement cloud gains against ISIS
- Officials: Nordic leaders' photo wasn't meant to troll Trump and 'the orb'