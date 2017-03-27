

CTVNews.ca Staff





An elderly man was taken to hospital after he fought back against assailants who robbed him last week in a New York City deli.

New York police say they are searching for two men who robbed the 78-year-old man at Shorty’s Deli in Brooklyn on March 22.

In surveillance camera footage released by the NYPD, a man wearing a gray hoodie can be seen repeatedly punching a man, whose face is blurred.

According to Storyful, NYPD said that one suspect punched the victim several times in the face and body.

The second suspect removed the man’s wallet and cell phone during the altercation.

In the assault, the victim received lacerations and bruising to his face. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

