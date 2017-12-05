

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A "heroic" police officer has been reunited with the infant whose life he saved in a heartwarming video released by his department.

On Friday night, Officer William Eng arrived at Montgomery Landing Apartments in Savannah, Ga. to respond to a 911 call about an unresponsive one-month-old baby.

An audio recording of the frantic call was included in a video posted on the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday. In the clip, the infant’s family can be heard pleading with the emergency dispatcher on the phone.

“We need an ambulance, we need an ambulance,” the caller says. “My mama’s baby has stopped breathing.”

Although Eng wasn’t the one dispatched, he knew he was closer to the apartment complex and headed there anyway, Metro police said in the Facebook post.

Dramatic footage retrieved from Eng’s bodycam shows him running up three flights of stairs to find a family in distress and the infant, Bella, not breathing. Bella’s mother, Tina Adkins, immediately hands her over to the police officer who initiates compressions right away.

A minute or so later, Eng heard the infant crying and radioed in to dispatch to update them on her status.

“The baby has been revived and is going to Candler (hospital),” the officer is heard saying in the video.

The infant was taken to hospital for further treatment where doctors said Eng’s actions saved Bella’s life, the police department said.

“We could not be more proud of Officer Eng and his heroic response!” the Facebook post read.

On Monday, Adkins brought her daughter to the police department’s headquarters for a “heartfelt reunion” with Eng.

“He was at the right place at the right time,” one of Bella’s family members told the gathering in the video. “See, sometimes angels don’t come from heaven, God has them already here and he’s an angel.”

Eng also presented little Bella with a onesie bearing the Metro Police logo, which was met with laughter from the audience.