

Eileen Sullivan and Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA faces a Senate confirmation hearing amid a testy standoff between the president-elect and the spy community.

Congressman Mike Pompeo is a member of the House intelligence committee and served on the committee to investigate the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya. He is expected to be on the receiving end of questions from a friendly group of lawmakers Thursday.

Trump has been mostly dismissive of intelligence agencies' findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election with the goal of electing the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Trump acknowledged Russia was responsible but speculated that intelligence agencies might have leaked to news organizations details about a classified briefing with him that included unsubstantiated allegations about his ties to Russia.