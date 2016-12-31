Divers assemble for recovery efforts after plane vanishes over Lake Erie
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo / Tony Dejak)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 10:16AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 10:59AM EST
CLEVELAND -- A dive team has been assembled in Cleveland to begin recovery efforts for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressed condolences Saturday to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for the plane that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from the city's lakeshore airport. Officials said the city plans to launch immediate recovery efforts from a unified command centre at Burke Lakefront Airport.
John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbours were aboard.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Putin says Russia won't expel U.S. diplomats, Trump calls Putin 'very smart'
- Merkel tells Germans 'our state is stronger' than terrorism
- Russia-linked malware found on laptop in Vermont
- Divers assemble for recovery efforts after plane vanishes over Lake Erie
- Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his 'many enemies'