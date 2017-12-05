Delta Airlines flight makes emergency bathroom stop in Montana
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 11:58PM EST
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Delta flight from New York City to Seattle had to make a stop in Billings after the plane's toilets stopping working and passengers couldn't hold it any longer.
The Billings Gazette reports that the direct flight diverted hundreds of kilometres south on Saturday to make the emergency bathroom stop.
Delta says that upon landing in Billings, the plane had to taxi to a cargo area because a gate was not available. Delta says ground crews rolled a stairway to the airplane so passengers could "disembark to find relief of built-up pressures."
A flight from New York City to Seattle can take about six hours.
