Debate arises over whether Trump will release secret JFK assassination papers
U.S. President John F. Kennedy in Washington, on Oct. 22, 1962. (AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 12:50AM EDT
BOSTON - The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to U.S. President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
The National Archives has until Oct. 26 to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's 1963 assassination, unless U.S. President Donald Trump intervenes.
The still-secret documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been released previously, but with redactions.
Most of the files are FBI and CIA records. The agencies will not say whether they have appealed to the president to keep the records under wraps.
Congress mandated in 1992 that all assassination documents be released within 25 years, unless the president asserts that doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump, McConnell face rebuke after Alabama primary race
- Iranian soldier killed by ISIS mourned in Tehran
- 'This is like a horror story': Mexicans displaced by quake speak out
- Questions remain about death of transgender teen in Missouri
- Debate arises over whether Trump will release secret JFK assassination papers