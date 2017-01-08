

Renata Brito, The Associated Press





RIO DE JANEIRO -- Four inmates have died in a penitentiary rebellion in the city of Manaus as the overall death toll from a week of bloodshed in Brazilian prisons approaches 100.

The security office for the northern state of Amazonas said Sunday the four new deaths were confirmed by the head of penitentiaries in that state. It says three inmates were decapitated and the fourth suffocated, perhaps from smoke caused by fire.

Security has been reinforced at the prison and the situation is stable, the office added.

Close to 100 inmates have died since Jan. 1 in prison rebellions in the northern states of Roraima and Amazonas that authorities blame on fighting between rival gangs.

Brazil's Justice Ministry says it will send security forces, equipment and funds to states battling the crisis.

Many people fear the violence could spread to cities as the gangs vie for control inside prisons and slums.