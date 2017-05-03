

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A vehicle’s dashcam captured dramatic footage of a small plane crash landing onto a city street in Mukilteo, Wash. on Tuesday.

The video shows the single-engine plane ripping through power lines and causing a traffic light to burst into flames before slamming onto Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest at approximately 3:40 p.m. local time.

The pilot told investigators that he began to lose engine power soon after he took off from Paine Field airport, located a short distance from the crash site, and he was forced to make an emergency landing.

No one was seriously injured, including the pilot and plane’s passenger. Several vehicles on the street were damaged during the incident, however.

Snohomish County Public Utilities District said the clipped power lines caused a brief power outage in the area.