

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Coast Guard plans to suspend its search Friday night for a Canadian filmmaker who went missing off the Florida Keys while scuba diving earlier this week.

Stewart, a 37-year-old award-winning documentarian from Toronto, disappeared Tuesday night shortly after surfacing from a diving expedition off the coast of Islamorada, Fla.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday afternoon that it has searched a 5,500-square-mile area of the ocean – a stretch of water about the size of Connecticut -- with no sign of the missing diver. If crews don’t find Stewart by nightfall, the search will be suspended.

“We have saturated the area. We are confident we have done everything we can,” Capt. Jeffrey Janszen, commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West, said. “My heart and prayers go out to the Stewart family.”

Stewart, an environmental activist, is best known for his 2006 documentary “Sharkwater,” which examines global shark hunting and its impact on the ocean ecosystem. The documentary debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and has won more than 40 awards at festivals around the world.

Since his disappearance, Stewart’s family and friends have launched a GoFundMe page asking for divers and other people to assist with the search.