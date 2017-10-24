Clinton's emails, Trump's humanity: JFK files spark wild speculation about contents
In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, seen through the foreground convertible's windshield, President John F. Kennedy's hand reaches toward his head within seconds of being fatally shot as the motorcade proceeds along Elm Street past the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas.(AP Photo/James W. "Ike" Altgens, File)
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 10:40AM EDT
Conspiracy theories, political jabs and jokes are swirling online ahead of the release of long-classified CIA files regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy, as people speculate about the potential revelations to come on Thursday.
The U.S. National Archives are slated to reveal more than 3,000 previously unseen documents pertaining to the death of U.S. President Kennedy in 1963 in Dallas, along with 30,000 uncensored documents that had previously been released in redacted form. U.S. Congress scheduled the information dump in 1992, and current U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he will not block the process.
The assassination of JFK by Lee Harvey Oswald has long been a topic of fascination and a subject of conspiracy theories, particularly when it comes to the possibility of a second shooter perched on a grassy knoll near where Kennedy died.
But while historians are eager to get their hands on more facts in the case, social media users are already happy to speculate about the wildly unlikely revelations that might emerge from the info dump. Many took to Twitter to share their theories under the hashtag #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles.
Many of the comments were political in nature, with users attacking either Trump or his vanquished election opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Trump’s humanity #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— K. E. David (@CDN_KDawg) October 24, 2017
Clintons emails #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles pic.twitter.com/iENSqW5gsc— Jacob Gaslin (@jtgaslin61) October 24, 2017
Trump’s tax returns. #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— SadAltGrl (@ErinLea7) October 24, 2017
A note warning us about Trump. #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— Just Kristen ���� (@kristenRN202) October 24, 2017
The #Trump Pee tapes #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles pic.twitter.com/sfBxorLtRe— Doug goudsward (@douggoudz) October 24, 2017
#UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles Hillary was responsible for not calling support into Dallas,to help jfk. And jack ruby did Benghazi.— Rus Baht (@roc345_mark) October 24, 2017
Several also poked fun at Trump for one of his bogus claims from the GOP primaries, during which he suggested opponent Ted Cruz’s father might have been at Oswald’s side before the assassination.
It was Lyin' Ted Cruz on the Grassy Knoll! #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles pic.twitter.com/7OMtpMJfge— Joe Calexit (@Joe_Calexit) October 24, 2017
Other wild guesses ranged from proof regarding various Trump falsehoods, to X-Files references, to spoilers for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
#UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— PolitiKellyJen (@PolitiKellyRite) October 24, 2017
Obama’s real birth certificate? ��
Mulder & Scully's job applications #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles #XFiles pic.twitter.com/9WoFr7X38N— TheWalkingAbed (@TheWalkingAbed) October 24, 2017
#UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) October 24, 2017
Spoilers for the Last Jedi
#UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) October 24, 2017
The rules for Fight Club
The script for the lunar landing...#UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles— ŁȺᵾǤĦƗNǤ �� SꝀᵾŁŁ (@laughingskull59) October 24, 2017
The actual color of this dress. #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles pic.twitter.com/7k79DQPgh7— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) October 24, 2017
