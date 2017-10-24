Conspiracy theories, political jabs and jokes are swirling online ahead of the release of long-classified CIA files regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy, as people speculate about the potential revelations to come on Thursday.

The U.S. National Archives are slated to reveal more than 3,000 previously unseen documents pertaining to the death of U.S. President Kennedy in 1963 in Dallas, along with 30,000 uncensored documents that had previously been released in redacted form. U.S. Congress scheduled the information dump in 1992, and current U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he will not block the process.

The assassination of JFK by Lee Harvey Oswald has long been a topic of fascination and a subject of conspiracy theories, particularly when it comes to the possibility of a second shooter perched on a grassy knoll near where Kennedy died.

But while historians are eager to get their hands on more facts in the case, social media users are already happy to speculate about the wildly unlikely revelations that might emerge from the info dump. Many took to Twitter to share their theories under the hashtag #UnlikelyThingsInTheJFKFiles.

Many of the comments were political in nature, with users attacking either Trump or his vanquished election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Several also poked fun at Trump for one of his bogus claims from the GOP primaries, during which he suggested opponent Ted Cruz’s father might have been at Oswald’s side before the assassination.

Other wild guesses ranged from proof regarding various Trump falsehoods, to X-Files references, to spoilers for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”