CIA releases 470,000 more computer files from Osama bin Laden raid
This undated file photo shows al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. (AP, File)
Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 6:40PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The CIA is releasing never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor.
The video of Hamza bin Laden as an adult was in a trove of material the CIA recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al Qaeda leader at his compound in Pakistan.
Until now, the public has only seen childhood pictures of Hamza bin Laden. He is expected to rise to prominence in the jihadist movement and is being closely watched as the rival Islamic State organization suffers setbacks in the Middle East.
Wednesday's release is the fourth collection of material the CIA has released from the raid.
The agency says the nearly 470,000 files offer insights into the internal workings of al-Qaida and its clashes with the Islamic State.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump demands 'much tougher' immigration law after NY attack
- Officer who halted NYC truck rampage hailed as a modest hero
- Death of seven-year-old boy killed by pit bulls ruled an accident
- Truck attack suspect is charged with terrorism offences
- Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched poisoning plot to kill husband