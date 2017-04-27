China won't confirm U.S. claim of new pressure on North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP / Wong Maye-E)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 11:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 7:01AM EDT
BEIJING -- China's foreign ministry on Friday refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang repeatedly avoided giving a direct answer when asked about the matter at a daily press briefing.
Tillerson said Thursday that China told the U.S. it had informed North Korea China would respond to a test by "taking sanctions actions on their own."
China wants North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, but has opposed unilateral sanctions imposed without a UN mandate.
Beijing has come under growing U.S. pressure to use its leverage as North Korea's largest trading partner and main source of food and fuel aid to compel Pyongyang to heed UN resolutions.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Campaigning candidates consider France's wartime past
- Macedonia's president calls for emergency talks after protesters storm parliament
- German ban on full-face veils for public servants goes ahead
- Arkansas completes execution schedule, kills 4th person in 8 days
- U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea has limits, experts say