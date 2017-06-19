

PARIS -- A man rammed his car into a police vehicle in Paris' Champs-Elysees shopping district Monday, prompting a fiery explosion, and was likely killed in the incident, authorities said. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation.

No police officers or passers-by were hurt, the Paris police department said. It is unclear why the attacker drove into police, though the Interior Ministry spokesman said the incident was apparently deliberate.

Two police officials told The Associated Press that a handgun was found on the driver, who they said was badly burned after the vehicle exploded. They spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal details of the incident, the second this year on the city's most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

On Monday, police cordoned off a broad swath of the Champs-Elysees avenue that cuts through central Paris, warning people to avoid the area. Bomb squads are combing the area and the nearest subway station is closed to the public.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said that the man is "most probably" dead.

Eric Favereau, a journalist for Liberation newspaper who was driving a scooter behind the gendarmes, said he saw a car blocking the convoy's path, then an implosion in the vehicle. Favereau wrote that the gendarmes smashed open the windows of the car while it was in flames and dragged out its occupant. Other gendarmes used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. The account didn't say what happened to the occupant of the car afterward.

A man could be seen lying on his stomach on the ground immediately after the incident, wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.

The latest updates on the security operation on Champs-Elysees (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested.

The tweet Monday confirmed an attack had taken place on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.

Police had earlier warned people to avoid the neighbourhood, one of the French capital's most popular with tourists. Paris police said neither gendarmes nor passers-by were injured.

4:25 p.m.

Two French police officials have told The Associated Press that a suspected attacker drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, and is now lying on the ground immobilized.

It is unclear the attacker has been killed or why he drove into the police Monday.

The suspect is wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and prone on his stomach on the avenue.

Police ringed the area as tourists and other onlookers gathered.

4:20 p.m.

Paris police say a security operation is underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

The police department tweeted the warning Monday without providing further details. The high-end neighborhood is popular with tourists.

The reason for the operation remains unclear.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.