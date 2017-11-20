CBS suspends Charlie Rose after report of allegations from 8 women
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Charlie Rose participates in the "CBS This Morning" panel at the CBS 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 6:25PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 6:27PM EST
NEW YORK -- PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose's interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post's report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behaviour.
The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.
Rose told the Post that he was "deeply embarrassed" and apologized for his behaviour.
Rose's PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of "CBS This Morning" and is also a contributor to "60 Minutes."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Charles Manson, whose brutality made him face of evil, dead at 83
- More allegations against Franken, this time met with silence
- Polish prosecutors to probe far-right march for hate speech
- Joshua Boyle's wife says captivity 'intolerable' for her children
- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary