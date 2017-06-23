

CTVNews.ca





A dispute on a southern California highway between a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan led to a fiery crash and rollover that was all caught on video.

The passenger of a car following behind recorded video on Wednesday, that shows the motorcyclist kick at the back driver’s side of the Nissan before the car sharply swerves into the motorcycle, appearing to make contact.

The motorcyclist somehow stays upright, while the car loses control and hits the concrete median with a fiery impact.

The car then careens across the highway, striking a white Cadillac pickup truck, which flips on its roof.

Police are looking for the motorcyclist, who did not stay on the scene. A 75-year-old man driving the truck sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the car has not been charged.

According to ABC News, Chris Traber, the 47-year-old man who shot the video, says the car was in the carpool lane before swerving to the right to enter the fast lane, almost hitting the motorcyclist.

"Obviously, it really scared the motorcyclist," Traber said, adding that he could tell by their hand gestures that the two motorists were then engaged in a heated argument.

Traber knew he should start recording when he saw the motorcyclist kick the sedan's passenger side door, he said. By the time he began recording, the motorcyclist had driven to the other side of the sedan and kicked the door on the driver's side, Traber said.

The incident happened on State Road 14 near Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, California, about 50 kilometres north of Los Angeles.