Caught on cam: Alligator pulled out of Florida sewer
Videos shared online by John Ruel show an animal trapper calmly rescuing the large reptile in Oldsmar, Fla. (John Ruel via Storyful)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:40AM EDT
A Florida man captured an unusual scene in his neighbourhood: an alligator being pulled from a sewer.
Videos shared online by John Ruel show an animal trapper calmly rescuing the large reptile on Monday.
Ruel was walking his dog in Oldsmar, Fla., near Tampa, when he spotted an alligator stuck in a sewer.
The State of Florida Wildlife trapper who responded to the scene first carefully taped up the gator’s mouth while its head was sticking out of the sewer opening. A second video shot by Ruel shows the trapper pulling the gator by its tail through a manhole.
In his Facebook post, Ruel said the alligator was about nine feet, or 2.7 metres, long. He also said the trapper told him the gator would not be euthanized.
