

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Florida man captured an unusual scene in his neighbourhood: an alligator being pulled from a sewer.

Videos shared online by John Ruel show an animal trapper calmly rescuing the large reptile on Monday.

Ruel was walking his dog in Oldsmar, Fla., near Tampa, when he spotted an alligator stuck in a sewer.

The State of Florida Wildlife trapper who responded to the scene first carefully taped up the gator’s mouth while its head was sticking out of the sewer opening. A second video shot by Ruel shows the trapper pulling the gator by its tail through a manhole.

In his Facebook post, Ruel said the alligator was about nine feet, or 2.7 metres, long. He also said the trapper told him the gator would not be euthanized.