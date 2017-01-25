

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Canadian sisters who were detained in Nigeria for allegedly extorting a local billionaire and cyberbullying hundreds of others reportedly failed to show up for their court hearing, a local news outlet is reporting.

On Wednesday, news website Politics Nigeria reported that Kiran and Jyoti Matharoo, who have been accused of allegedly trying to blackmail billionaire Femi Otedola, did not appear at hearing on their case.

The sisters are currently facing extortion, cyber-bullying and blackmail charges, Politics Nigeria reported.

According to the news website, the sisters' alleged Nigerian accomplice, Babatunde Oyebode, who is also known as Baudex, did appear in court with legal counsel. When asked, Oyebode reportedly told the judge that he had no knowledge of the sisters’ whereabouts.

Justice E.A Ojo issued a bench warrant for the Matharoos and placed an order for their sureties to show cause, Politics Nigeria reported. He also filed for the case to be transferred to the Lagos’ federal high court.

The sisters’ absence has reportedly fuelled rumours that they “fled” Nigeria last week.

The Matharoos have been accused of trying to blackmail Otedola with claims they had evidence of him cheating on his wife. In a video shared online by Politics Nigeria in late December, the sisters issued an apology to Otedola and his family.

In their video apology, the sisters said they created an online “platform” where people could send in stories. But they said their “intention” was not to hurt or extort anyone.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News late last year, that consular services were being provided to the “Canadian citizens who have been detained in Lagos, Nigeria.” The statement at the time did not provide any more details, such as detained individuals’ identities, citing privacy concerns.

The Matharoo sisters are known for their lavish lifestyle, which they depict in photos on Instagram, where their followers number in the thousands.