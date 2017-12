CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian citizen has died in Trinidad and Tobago, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Police in Ste. Madeleine confirmed Vishnu Narine, 57, from Ontario was found dead.

Global Affairs Spokesperson Brittany Venhola-Fletcher‎ did not release a name in a statement to CTV News on Sunday. She said consular officials are in contact with local authorities and gathering additional information.

More to come.