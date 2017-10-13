Canadian-American family freed from captivity on flight home to Canada
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 6:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 4:32PM EDT
A Canadian man and his family who were recently freed after being held hostage by a Taliban-linked group has left London, England and is on a flight home to Canada.
CTV News has confirmed that Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children are en route to Canada, after arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan early Friday morning.
The couple was kidnapped by the Haqqani network during a backpacking trip in Afghanistan in October 2012. Coleman was pregnant with the couple’s first child when she was captured. Coleman delivered all three of their children during their five years in captivity.
They were rescued by Pakistani forces in “an intelligence-based operation” after their captors transported them across the border from Afghanistan, Pakistan officials said Thursday.
