

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian man and his family are flying to Toronto after a high-stakes rescue operation in Pakistan freed them from a Taliban-linked group earlier this week.

CTV News has confirmed that Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children are on a flight en route to Toronto after arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan early Friday morning.

It will be the first time that Boyle’s children see Canada; all three were born after their parents were taken hostage in Afghanistan five years ago.

They were rescued by Pakistani forces in “an intelligence-based operation” after their captors transported them across the border from Afghanistan, Pakistan officials said Thursday.

Boyle’s parents, who live in Smiths Falls, Ont., have already made arrangements to reintegrate the family back to life in Canada.

His father, Patrick Boyle, said the family is doing well but is “exhausted.”

"(Joshua) said they've all been up since Tuesday so he was very pleased, he's running on empty," he said Thursday night.

The trans-Atlantic journey marks the end of the ordeal that began in 2012.

The couple was kidnapped by the Haqqani network during a backpacking trip in Afghanistan in October 2012. Coleman was pregnant with the couple’s first child when she was captured.

With files from The Canadian Press