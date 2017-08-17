

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Dramatic footage captured by a traffic camera in Kansas City shows the moment when a semi-truck slams into a highway barrier, tearing apart the vehicle and throwing up a massive cloud of smoke.

Police say the driver of the truck was initially trapped in the cab of the ruined vehicle, but he survived thanks to the efforts of helpful motorists who pulled him from the wreck.

Police say the driver was injured in the collision, which occurred Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.