Camera captures moment truck crashes into highway barrier
A truck collides with a barrier on the Westbound I-435 highway near Kansas City on Aug,. 16, 2017. (Overland Park Police Department / Facebook)
Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 10:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 10:54AM EDT
Dramatic footage captured by a traffic camera in Kansas City shows the moment when a semi-truck slams into a highway barrier, tearing apart the vehicle and throwing up a massive cloud of smoke.
Police say the driver of the truck was initially trapped in the cab of the ruined vehicle, but he survived thanks to the efforts of helpful motorists who pulled him from the wreck.
Police say the driver was injured in the collision, which occurred Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Top U.S. soldier's bleak assessment: North Korea war would be 'horrific'
- Man, woman, 7-year-old son and dog dead in suspected murder-suicide
- Van plows into pedestrians in Barcelona tourist area
- Trump's ardent backers support him more than ever
- Mugabe comes to South Africa to aid wife accused of assault