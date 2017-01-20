

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two days after an avalanche hit a hotel in Italy, reducing the mountain resort to rubble, survivors are being pulled from the wreckage. Dramatic video captured at the scene of the rescue operation Friday at Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo shows rescuers pulling two people from the disaster site.

Cheers and applause can be heard as a young child emerges from a snow-covered hole. Emergency personnel talk to the boy, who appears to be in good condition, and pat his head.

More footage shows a woman being pulled from the rubble. The woman can be seen standing, taking a few steps and responding to rescuers before being placed on a stretcher. Authorities say a total of five people were found alive in the rubble.

Thirty people were said to have been trapped inside the hotel on Wednesday when an avalanche hit. Two bodies have been recovered, and Italian news reports say two more have been located but not yet removed.

Italy’s fire and rescue service, Vigilio del Fuoco, tweeted in Italian Friday that a “mom and baby” were “extracted” from the hotel, and are in good condition.