Pennsylvania state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, left, is being asked to leave his post following homophobic comments directed at his colleague Matt Bradford, right, during an in-camera meeting. (Pa. House Video)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 8:34AM EST
A Republican lawmaker in Pennsylvania is being asked to leave his post after he interrupted a colleague at an in-camera committee meeting to tell him: “keep your hands to yourself.”
Pennsylvania state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe directed the comments toward fellow state representative Matt Bradford, a Democrat, during a state government committee meeting at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday night.
In a video of the meeting, as Bradford begins to speak, he is seen touching Metcalfe’s forearm.
“Look, I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife. I love my wife,” Metcalfe says, interrupting Bradford.
“I don’t like men, as you might, but …stop touching me all the time,” Metcalfe continues. “Keep your hands to yourself…. If you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it, I don’t .”
Bradford, who is married to a woman, Renee, and has four children, responds: “My intent was just to beg for your permission for about 30 seconds.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, has asked for Metcalfe’s position as chair of the committee to be reexamined, suggesting this is “part of a disturbing pattern of behaviour.”
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party has called for Metcalfe’s resignation following the incident.
Rep. Metcalfe’s comments yesterday were offensive & discriminatory. Unfortunately, this is part of a disturbing pattern of behavior. I urge House leadership to re-examine whether it is appropriate for him to continue controlling a committee that oversees civil rights legislation. https://t.co/x0gnXoTGag— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 6, 2017
