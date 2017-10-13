Californians work to battle wildfires, find loved ones
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 3:12AM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. - Northern California communities have been battered from wildfires that are nowhere near over.
They're trying to save or recover what's left of their homes, find lost loved ones or mourn their dead, with the constant threat of the fires still looming.
The death toll climbed to 31 on Thursday, making it the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.
Hundreds more are injured or missing.
In areas where they were able, cadaver dogs were sniffing through the ashes.
A total of 21 fires spanning at least 777 square kilometres are burning, most of them less than 10 per cent contained.
Evacuees fled to friends' houses, shelters and even beaches.
