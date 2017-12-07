Broad-based rally helps boost stocks in Toronto, loonie moves lower
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 1:48AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 11:38AM EST
TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index head higher in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.44 points to 16,004.22, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.57 points to 24,195.48. The S&P 500 index was up 7.18 points to 2,636.45 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 43.61 points to 6,819.99.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.87 cents US, down from an average price of 78.39 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was up 50 cents to US$56.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 13 cents to US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$11.00 to US$1,255.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent to US$2.97 a pound.
