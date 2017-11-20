

The Canadian Press





ARCATA, Calif. - The body of a young man from Sherbrooke, Que., who had been missing for two weeks in northern California, has been found.

According to police in Arcata, the body of 25-year-old Felix Desautels-Poirier was found in a marsh in a city park by a member of his family.

The man's father had arrived in California last week.

U.S. authorities say they are awaiting a coroner's report to determine the cause of death, but for now, there are no signs of criminal activity.

Desautels-Poirier had travelled with friends to California and was last seen with friends in Arcata, about 500 kilometres north of San Francisco.

His friends said the group was partying and Desautels-Poirier had fallen asleep on the ground outside and was gone by the time they woke up, but his belongings were left behind, including his cellphone and glasses.

Arcata police said the Quebec man was last seen on Nov. 6 and was supposed to see the band "The Devil Makes Three" in the community, but his friends called police when they couldn't find him at the show or at their hotel.