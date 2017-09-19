U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to the United Nations was colourful, blunt and uncharacteristic of most presidents, although very characteristic of this one, experts say.

Trump took a fiery stance in his first address before the international body, calling out Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Syria and, most explosively, North Korea, with his threat to “totally destroy” the regime that is currently rushing toward arming itself with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself and its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said in his prepared address. He went on to repeat the nickname he used to mock North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, in a recent tweet. “‘Rocket Man’ is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” Trump said.

Analysts say there were no major surprises in Trump’s speech, which was filled with blunt talk and bombastic proclamations.

“It’s signature Trump,” David Adesnik, director of research at Defense of Democracies, told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. Adesnik said Trump’s threat to North Korea is “nothing compared to the daily propaganda coming out of Pyongyang,” although it is still “very much uncharacteristic for American presidents.”

Adesniksays the real question after Trump’s speech is whether he will match his tough words with tough actions.

“If it’s a lot of bluster and we don’t see action to back it up, it will be remembered as ‘Trump talk,’ and then a matter of confusion afterwards,” Adesnik said.

But while Trump’s words made several countries uncomfortable on Tuesday, he also opened the door for more bilateral talks with the UN’s member nations, University of Iowa political science professor Timothy Hagle said.

“He seems to be willing to talk with the UN to achieve our goals,” Hagle told CTV News Channel. “It may help smooth out our ability to work with our allies.”

Hagle also pointed out that Trump drew some applause from the assembly with his word of warning to Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro recently consolidated his power.

“The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing,” Trump said, adding that the country’s democratic principles are under threat.

Adesnik says the speech could become a turning point in international relations, especially if Trump puts more pressure on Russia and China to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea.

“They’re a step forward only to the extent that they’re enforced,” he said.

Hagle praised Trump for staying on message and sounding (mostly) like a president. “He usually does when he sticks on script.”

The only blip he noted was Trump’s use of his new “Rocket Man” nickname for Kim Jong Un. Hagle called that moment “unexpected,” but “not that bad in the sense of what we’re used to from President Trump.”